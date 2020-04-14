Heavy to light rain was reported in many areas of the UAE, early morning on Tuesday. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology shared some posts on their social media channels, reporting rainfall especially in parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to today's weather forecast, UAE residents can expect: "Partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall."
As reported earlier today by Gulf News, on Sunday the NCM had noted convective, rain-bearing clouds that were formed west of the UAE above the Red Sea, moving into the UAE due to a weather phenomenon. Cloud seeding flights were put on standby as the team analysed the cloud quality for seeding to enhance rainfall over the country. The UAE weather bureau confirmed to Gulf News that starting Sunday night, eight cloud seeding operations were completed as of Monday evening, 8pm.
More rainfall, windy weather, thunderstorms and lightning are expected till Thursday. The situation will peak on Wednesday, the NCM confirmed.
The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving vehicles during rainfall due to poor horizontal visibility. According to the weather forecast, expect: "Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times, causing blowing dust / sand and deterioration of horizontal visibility."
Temperatures across the country are seeing a slight dip. The maximum temperature across the UAE today will be between 25-36°C. Relative humidity will be lower today hitting a maximum of 60 per cent in coastal areas.
Sea will be moderate to rough especially with clouds over the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.