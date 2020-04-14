UAE is cloud seeding: The NCM noted rain-bearing convective clouds moving over the country

Overcast skies in Dubai [File image] Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa

Heavy to light rain was reported in many areas of the UAE, early morning on Tuesday. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology shared some posts on their social media channels, reporting rainfall especially in parts of Abu Dhabi.

According to today's weather forecast, UAE residents can expect: "Partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall."

More rainfall, windy weather, thunderstorms and lightning are expected till Thursday. The situation will peak on Wednesday, the NCM confirmed.

The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving vehicles during rainfall due to poor horizontal visibility. According to the weather forecast, expect: "Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times, causing blowing dust / sand and deterioration of horizontal visibility."

Temperatures across the country are seeing a slight dip. The maximum temperature across the UAE today will be between 25-36°C. Relative humidity will be lower today hitting a maximum of 60 per cent in coastal areas.