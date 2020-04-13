Image Credit: Stock image

It's raining in many areas of the UAE right now. On Monday evening (April 13), the UAE's National Center of Meteorology shared some posts on their social media channels, reporting rainfall of different intensities in parts of Ajman, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and in other areas.

As reported earlier today by Gulf News, on Sunday the NCM had noted convective, rain-bearing clouds that were formed west of the UAE above the Red Sea, moving into the UAE due to a weather phenomenon. Cloud seeding flights were put on standby as the team analysed the cloud quality for seeding to enhance rainfall over the country. The UAE weather bureau confirmed to Gulf News that starting Sunday night, eight cloud seeding operations were completed as of Monday evening, 8pm.

More rainfall, windy weather, thunderstorms and lightning are expected between Monday and Thursday. The situation will peak on Wednesday, the NCM confirmed.

The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving vehicles during rainfall due to poor horizontal visibility. The NCM also said it is best to avoid wadis where water can collect.

Temperatures across the country will see a slight dip.