Trusted trading platforms do not promise guaranteed profits or demand urgent transfers
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned the public against fraudulent investment and trading schemes, urging people to verify that platforms are properly licensed before transferring money.
In a warning posted on its official X account, the ministry said what appears to be an attractive investment opportunity could in fact be a scam designed to steal funds.
It urged investors to check the licensing status of any platform before trading or making payments.
The ministry said legitimate platforms do not promise guaranteed profits and do not pressure users into making urgent transfers of money or cryptocurrency.
The warning comes as part of continuing efforts to raise awareness of financial fraud and encourage the public to exercise caution before responding to investment offers, particularly those involving requests for immediate payment or unusually high returns.