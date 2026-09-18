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Capital Market Authority warns investors against unlicensed company

Investors urged to verify firms before signing agreements or transferring funds

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The regulator said it would bear no responsibility for any transactions carried out with the company in relation to such activities.
The regulator said it would bear no responsibility for any transactions carried out with the company in relation to such activities.
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Abu Dhabi: The Capital Market Authority has warned investors against dealing with Qanat Al Amal Services and Call Centres, saying the company is not licensed to conduct financial activities or provide services regulated by the authority.

The regulator said it would bear no responsibility for any transactions carried out with the company in relation to such activities.

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It urged investors to verify the status of any company or entity before entering into agreements or transferring money, particularly when financial services are involved.

Investors were also advised to consult the list of licensed companies published on the authority’s official website before proceeding with any transaction.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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