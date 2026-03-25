UAE urges rain-affected residents to pray at home amid adverse weather conditions

Islamic affairs authority advises suspension of mosque prayers in affected areas
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has urged residents in areas affected by adverse weather conditions to perform prayers at home, prioritising public safety.
In a statement, the authority called on mosques across the country to advise worshippers to pray at home, with imams instructed to announce the guidance through loudspeakers immediately after the call to prayer.
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The directive comes as parts of the UAE continue to experience unstable weather, including heavy rainfall in several areas.
The authority also permitted the combining of prayers in mosques where they remain operational, including Dhuhr and Asr, as well as Maghrib and Isha, depending on weather conditions in each region.
Officials said the measures aim to ensure the safety of worshippers while maintaining flexibility in religious practices during challenging weather.