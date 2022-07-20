Abu Dhabi: The UAE takes an extremely strict stance against child pornography, imposing a minimum jail sentence of six months and fines up to Dh1 million, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
Offenders will also be fined for the crime, with the amount of the fine depending on the severity of the crime.
In a statement on its social media platforms, the UAE Public Prosecution outlined the types of activities that are considered child pornography.
“Child pornography is the production, display, publication, acquisition or circulation of an image, a film, or a drawing by a means of communication, social networking media, or otherwise, or any means in which a child appears in an obscene situation in a sexual act, or an actual, real, imaginary, or simulative sexual presentation,” the authority said.
Penalties
It also set out the penalties imposed on offenders for acquiring child porn.
“Whoever deliberately acquires child pornography material using an electronic information system, an information network, a website, or a means of information technology shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not less than six months, and fined a monetary penalty not less than Dh150,000 and not more than Dh1 million,” the Public Prosecution said.
The crime and its penalties are laid out in Articles 1 and 36 of the Federal Decree – Law No 34 of 2021 for Combatting e-crimes and Rumours.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgMI8xNpUWy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link