UAE takes legal action over social media bullying of child of determination

NMA coordinates with platform to take action against account and content creator
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Media Authority has taken legal action against an individual who published social media content involving the bullying of a child with disabilities and inappropriate gestures that violated the country's social values and standards of conduct.
In a statement, the authority said it had coordinated with the relevant social media platform to take action against the account and the person responsible for publishing the content.
It also notified the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in accordance with the law.
The authority reaffirmed its rejection of abuse and bullying in all forms, stressing its commitment to protecting children and people with disabilities, safeguarding their dignity and upholding the values of society.