GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE takes legal action over social media bullying of child of determination

NMA coordinates with platform to take action against account and content creator

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Legal measures taken in UAE over bullying of child of determination
Legal measures taken in UAE over bullying of child of determination
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's National Media Authority has taken legal action against an individual who published social media content involving the bullying of a child with disabilities and inappropriate gestures that violated the country's social values and standards of conduct. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a statement, the authority said it had coordinated with the relevant social media platform to take action against the account and the person responsible for publishing the content. 

It also notified the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in accordance with the law.

 The authority reaffirmed its rejection of abuse and bullying in all forms, stressing its commitment to protecting children and people with disabilities, safeguarding their dignity and upholding the values of society.

Related Topics:
UAEcrimecybercrime

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

ADIB shareholders approve AED 1.75 billion rights issue to support growth under Vision 2035

ADIB shareholders approve Dh1.75 billion rights issue

2m read
Taking a photograph without consent can itself create criminal exposure, while sharing it in a private WhatsApp group is not automatically exempt, lawyers explain.

School photos without consent could cost Dh500,000

4m read
Left (top): Alison Rego, Sabine Muzaffar, Sharrah Khilawala, Nicole Akalla and Chris Baby.

Meta child safety rules: UAE parents weigh in

8m read
UAE acts over social post insulting Emirati women

UAE acts over social post insulting Emirati women

1m read