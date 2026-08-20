UAE takes legal action against woman over social media post insulting Emirati women

National Media Authority suspends resident’s advertiser permit for three months
Dubai: The National Media Authority has taken legal action against a female resident over social media content it said insulted Emirati women and suspended her advertiser permit for three months.
The authority said the woman had published the content through her account on a social media platform in violation of media content standards set out under the Media Regulation Law and its executive regulations.
In addition to the legal action, the authority ordered the suspension of the advertiser permit issued to the resident for three months.
The authority said it would not tolerate content that insults Emirati women or diminishes their status and contributions to the country.
It also urged social media users to exercise responsibility when publishing content and to respect the UAE’s societal values and national identity.