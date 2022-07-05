Dubai: The UAE is supporting the fishermen’s community in the country with fuel subsidy, easy licensing procedures and amendment in regulations related to fisheries.

This was revealed when Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held a meeting with the heads of fishermen’s associations and a group of fishermen to discuss challenges and opportunities related to developing the fisheries sector.

Almheiri said: “We are keen to listen to the fishing community, learn about the challenges it faces and work together to overcome them. In this context, we have amended some of the provisions of the Executive Regulations of Federal Law No 23 of 1999 concerning the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources that are related to the fishing profession. We have also adjusted the procedures for fishing boat license transfer and renewal.”

During the meeting, the minister emphasised that ensuring the sustainability of the fishing profession is of paramount importance to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), as the sector contributes to the UAE’s food security, gross development product and employment. She applauded the fishermen’s role in the country’s development and their compliance with the rules and regulations set by the government to safeguard local fish stocks.

Cutting down on operational costs

The meeting saw the launch of a fuel subsidy scheme for fishermen by MOCCAE, in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). The scheme will help fishermen weather the current surge in fuel prices and cut down on operational costs.

To determine eligible candidates, MOCCAE has designed a points system and will prioritise those with the highest scores. Fishermen are allocated points based on their gross income, if and when they received any marine engine subsidies, the year they enlisted their boats on the ministry’s public register, the frequency of fishing and the number of family members registered in their family books. Based on the system, a total of 478 fishermen will benefit from the scheme in 2022.