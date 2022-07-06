Dubai: As summer peaked across the UAE last week, eastern and southern parts of the country such as Fujairah and Al Ain, saw cloudy weather. The National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert, warning of cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall over eastern, southern, and northern parts of the UAE, today.
On Wednesday morning, moderate rainfall was recorded over Al Dhafra and surrounding regions in Abu Dhabi.
Convective clouds will be monitored through the day and cloud seeding flights will be dispatched to maximise rainfall in the region.
"A decrease in temperatures is expected over some areas eastward," the NCM added.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 36-42°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-46°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 45.5°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain), at 2:45pm.
Light to moderate winds, especially with clouds will cause dust and sand to blow at time. This might reduce horizontal visibility on some UAE roads.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.