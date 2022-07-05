1 of 4
Increased financial support for needy Emirati families a sign of UAE’s inclusive growth: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday issued instructions to increase the budget for Social Support Programme for low-income Emirati families from Dh14 to Dh28 billion. While this comes as a huge relief for needy Emirati families, what is also commendable is the fact that as part of this economic outreach, the increased Inflation Allowance for Emiratis has come into effect from today itself. These are measures that will help ensure that families with financial constraints are able to lead a decent life in every sense of the term. The President’s gesture reflects his keen interest in providing the necessary means of support to low-income Emirati families, so that family stability can be ensured for all and is yet another instance of the commitment of this country’s wise leadership to the cause of inclusive growth. [COMMENT BY: Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit:
2 of 4
UAE businesses keep working on their cost of operations: UAE’s businesses are squaring up to the inflation challenge by cutting costs where they can. For many, these is territory they have covered in the past, and that experience will come in quite handy. It’s the newer generation of startups and SMEs that will need to hold that fine line between maintaining optimal costs and cutting down too fast and way too much. This is where lenders can help, through funds and a sound word. The latest PMI data from S&P Global does offer some positives – UAE businesses are keeping busy with new orders, with many reporting sharp month-on-month gains. Keep this happening and businesses can have that cushion to see them through inflationary times… [COMMENT BY: Manoj Nair, Business Editor]
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 4
Tom Cruise – a star for all seasons: Tom Cruise truly is a star for all seasons with the actor turning 60 this week and yet, playing the leading man with grace and finesse, even as he packs in some age-defying stunts when needed. His latest film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which continues to play in UAE cinemas nearly six weeks since release, has already crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the star’s most successful film till date and one of the biggest money-spinners of the pandemic. And despite his years, there simply is no stopping Cruise with the actor already setting his sights on wrapping up the much-delayed ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning’ double bill, which was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi at the height of the pandemic. Maybe when 65 comes around, Cruise may hit pause and take stock. But until then, let’s enjoy Hollywood’s greatest star in the cinemas while he’s still putting on a show. [COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 4
Edgbaston Test: Great advertisement for Test cricket Can England batsmen build on their good work on the final day of the fifth Test against India or Jasprit Bumrah’s men can strike early and win their first Test series in England since 2007? The final day’s play on Tuesday is poised on a knive’s edge after an unbroken 150-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow threatened to take the match away from the visitors – and the bigger picture it’s been an awesome advertisement for Test cricket. From Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja’s show of character to Bairstow’s incredible form, there has never been a dull moment in the contest so far… [COMMENT BY: Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: AFP