Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Media Office on Tuesday announced that in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness, and keep pace with global developments, the government would implement a four-and-a-half day working week, with weekends moved to Saturday and Sunday, with a half-day on Friday, starting 1 January 2022.
Related stories
As per the new decision, working hours across government entities will be 7.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday, and 7.30am to 12pm on Friday. The authority added that regular flexible timings remain applicable.
The authorities added that adopting an agile working system will enable the UAE to rapidly respond to emerging changes and enhance wellbeing in the workplace.
From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the Emirates with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map