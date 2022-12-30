Glittering welcome

Indian expat Leena Parwani, 43, founder and chief executive officer of LPH insurance, is heading out towards Jumeirah Golf Club with a bunch of her golfer friends to ring in 2023.

“We are five families heading to the Club. We are going to glitter in our outfits to celebrate New Year’s Eve.”

Parwani said the venue has live entertainment and food and they will be enjoying all of it to give a warm welcome for a brave new world arriving.

Performing, entertaining people

Belgian expat Wim Hoste, a singer, said it is business as usual for him. “It is New Year’s Eve and I am making the best out of it. I will be performing in Rove Downtown hotel at TGI Fridays. I love to perform and entertain people. New Year’s Eve will be a different audience than the usual, as we expect more families and mixed cultural audience to attend for the NYE.”

Welcoming 2023 with loved ones

Filipino expat Harvey Santos, 34. is spending New Year’s Eve with his loved ones. “I will celebrate and welcome 2023 in Dubai with my loved ones. We are all gathering at a friend’s house. We will prepare some comfort Filipino food and ring in the New Year.”

He said: “A compulsory dish on the menu will be the traditional 12 fruits’ salad. This is part of our custom, as it is said to bring prosperity and good health for the New Year.” Carbonara, Japanese spring roll, cake will be other dishes we will partake. NYE is a special occasion to spend with special people in your lives. It is very important to share beautiful moments with them.”

Giving thanks

Singaporean expat Zai Miztiq, 41 said it is a home-sweet-home affair for her and the family. “We will have a quiet New Year’s Eve at home. I am making a simple meal and give thanks to the Almighty to God for all that it is, have been, and will be,” she said.

Sight to behold on Jumeirah Beach

British expat Ismail Tekin, 44, Founder of the World Impact Forum, said he does not want to miss watching the fireworks at Jumeirah Beach. “There is always so much to do in Dubai on New Year’s Eve. But we love to meet with friends at Jumeirah Beach and watch the fireworks at midnight. It is a sight to behold and it is absolutely stunning! Happy New Year everyone,” said Tekin.

Watching fireworks from across the globe

“New Year events have always been with friends and family going out for barbecue or camping. However, this year I plan to stay home, unwind and relax,” said Pakistani expat Fawad Mumtaz, 38, a real estate broker in Dubai.

He has headed home to Peshawar to spend New Year’s Eve with family.