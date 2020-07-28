Dubai: As many as 369 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the UAE, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 59,546, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 347.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 43,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 395 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 52,905 of total recovered patients.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.