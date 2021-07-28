Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Wednesday announced 1,527 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 676,251.
MoHAP also announced 5 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,934.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,495 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 653,675.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.