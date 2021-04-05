Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Government has suspended all Ramadan tents activities during Ramadan this year.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the suspension of the permits service for Ramadan tents. The decision comes in line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s COVID-19 safety protocols put in place to protect public health during Ramadan.
Due to the government’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities in Dubai and other emirates have suspended iftar tents and other in-person activities. Iftar meals will not be allowed inside mosques, while Isha and Tarawih prayers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes , as per government notifications.