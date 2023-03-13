Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of two working hours per day for all employees in the private sector in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.
In a circular issued in this regard on Monday, the ministry said: “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramadan.”
The announcement comes in implementation of Clause 2 of Article 15 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its amendments.