Dubai: The school day in Dubai’s private schools will be reduced to a maximum of five hours during Ramadan, according to a circular issued by the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
In the circular, the authority said that timings for private schools in Dubai will be reduced to five hours during Ramadan.
Private schools must provide a maximum of five hours during the holy month, and the school day must end on Fridays by 12:00 noon in order to accommodate Friday prayer, the circular stated.
The authority has shared the Ramadan circular stating timings for private schools in Dubai. In the UAE this year, Ramadan is expected to start on Thursday, March 21, ending on Friday April 21, according to the International Astronomical Centre.
In this year's Ramadan, schools will only be open for eight days because of spring break from March 25 to April 9.
Schools have flexibility to decide the exact start and end time within these requirements. Some schools may choose to delay their start time, while others will have their usual early start with an earlier end to the day.