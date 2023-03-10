Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has released a special circular outlining official working hours for ministries and federal entities during Ramadan.
According to the circular, ministries and federal entities will have official working hours from 9am to 2:30pm, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will be limited to 3 hours from 9am to 12 noon, unless the nature of the work requires otherwise.
The circular is in accordance with the Cabinet Resolution endorsing the executive regulations of the HR Law in the Federal Government, which dictate working hours during the holy month.
The circular also stated that federal entities can continue to implement approved flexible work regulations during Ramadan, adhering to the approved number of working hours per day.
On this holy occasion, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources extended heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, wishing them good health and happiness.