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UAE President and Qatar’s Emir discuss fraternal ties and regional developments in phone call

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments

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UAE President and Qatar’s Emir discuss fraternal ties and regional developments in phone call

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed fraternal ties and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors in support of the two countries’ development priorities.

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The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and their implications for regional and international security and stability. They affirmed their shared commitment to continued coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

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