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UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments

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UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed fraternal ties and cooperation, particularly in areas that support shared development priorities and contribute to further prosperity for their peoples.

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They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials; and the accompanying delegation of the Egyptian President, including Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, and a number of officials.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and El-Sisi visited the Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE to review its readiness and ongoing efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and preparedness for various challenges.

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