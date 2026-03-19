UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East amid ongoing military escalation and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. Al Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law. In this regard, Al Sisi affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to uphold its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.