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In phone call with UAE President, Egyptian President condemns attacks targeting the UAE

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE

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In phone call with UAE President, Egyptian President condemns attacks targeting the UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which he condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter and pose a threat to regional security and stability.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability while ensuring the safety of its people.

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The two sides also discussed fraternal ties and developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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