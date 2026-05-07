Qatar PM meets UAE President, reaffirms solidarity with Abu Dhabi

At the start of the meeting, Jassim Al Thani conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the UAE President the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked him to convey his greetings to His Highness the Emir of Qatar, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for Qatar and its people.