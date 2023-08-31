Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced that the Criminal and Investigation Department successfully apprehended a group of 7 individuals of Asian descent.
This gang had expertise in conducting electronic fraud. Their arrest came in response to a reported incident where an individual was deceived over the phone, leading to the unauthorized withdrawal of a sum of money.
Collaboration
Speaking at a press briefing held at the headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Tariq Mohammad bin Saif, the Acting Director General of Police Operations, revealed that the recent police operation was a collaborative effort between Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Sharjah Police General Command.
Bank cards seized
The operation led to the apprehension of the group members who were scattered across different locations. During the raid, a substantial quantity of bank cards associated with individuals abroad was discovered in their possession.
Brig. Gen. bin Saif used the occasion to urge the community to exercise caution and vigilance.
Digital deception
He advised individuals to avoid responding to communication, including calls and messages, originating from counterfeit social media platforms.
These platforms, falsely posing as legitimate banks within the country, aim to ensnare unsuspecting victims through deceptive means. The ultimate goal of such schemes is to illicitly acquire and compromise personal information, bank accounts, balances, and credit card details.