Dubai: More than 3,771 Emiratis are currently being trained in the challenging subject of relationships that govern the institution of marriage — thanks to the ‘Eddad’ initiative by the UAE Ministry of Community Development.
In order to acclimatise and educate the youth about the significance of marriage, the Ministry of Community Development’s ‘Eddad’ programme has been successful in training young Emirati men and women over a period of six months, an official from the ministry said. The courses were conducted remotely through smart devices and included 12 modules. Those who apply for a marriage grant have to go through the modular training to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the grant.
Remote training for potential future spouses
Providing details about ‘Eddad’, Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, revealed that the ministry circulated and facilitated access to the ‘Eddad’ programme for all institutes and authorities and reached out to the youth in various sectors.
Ismail also revealed the training material was accredited and had specific family and socially diversified topics, to reflect and positively increase the awareness of young people about the value of forming a stable and a cohesive family, enhance the wellbeing of individuals and the community at large in support of the increasing marriage proportion index among Emirati citizens, in accordance with the conditions of the marriage grant.
Read more
- UAE: Events and activities across educational facilities allowed
- COVID-19: Negative PCR test report must for all employees and students 12 years and above at Sharjah private schools
- School transport operators explain COVID-19 safety protocols as new term begins in the UAE on Sunday
- Dubai to increase students’ enrollment in Dubai Schools by 50%
What is ‘Eddad’?
The ‘Eddad’ programme is an integrated training course covering various aspects of life: Religious, psychological, social, family and economic fields. It also covers the means of positive changes and the need for reforms among parents and spouses, presented in accordance with a set of topics related to familial relationships, compatibility in marital life, financial planning, role of couples in raising children, promoting citizenship, and tackling family challenges — all presented by lecturers and social consultants specialised in family awareness issues.