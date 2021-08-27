In order to acclimatise and educate the youth about the significance of marriage, the Ministry of Community Development’s ‘Eddad’ programme has been successful in training young Emirati men and women over a period of six months, over 12 training modules. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 3,771 Emiratis are currently being trained in the challenging subject of relationships that govern the institution of marriage — thanks to the ‘Eddad’ initiative by the UAE Ministry of Community Development.

In order to acclimatise and educate the youth about the significance of marriage, the Ministry of Community Development’s ‘Eddad’ programme has been successful in training young Emirati men and women over a period of six months, an official from the ministry said. The courses were conducted remotely through smart devices and included 12 modules. Those who apply for a marriage grant have to go through the modular training to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the grant.

Remote training for potential future spouses

Providing details about ‘Eddad’, Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, revealed that the ministry circulated and facilitated access to the ‘Eddad’ programme for all institutes and authorities and reached out to the youth in various sectors.

Ismail also revealed the training material was accredited and had specific family and socially diversified topics, to reflect and positively increase the awareness of young people about the value of forming a stable and a cohesive family, enhance the wellbeing of individuals and the community at large in support of the increasing marriage proportion index among Emirati citizens, in accordance with the conditions of the marriage grant.

What is ‘Eddad’?