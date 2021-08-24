Sharjah: All school employees and students aged 12 years and above are required to present a negative PCR result “to enter the educational institution facilities at the beginning of academic year 2021-2022”, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) said in a circular sent to private school principals in the emirate.
Spea’s Circular No (44) of 2021, pertaining to Return to School Procedures 2021-2022, also stated: “All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two doses) in order to enter the educational institutions, except for those excluded from vaccination with an approved medical report. Those excluded from vaccination are obligated to perform a PCR examination on a weekly basis,” it added.
Two-month exemption
New employees from abroad who don’t enter the country vaccinated are exempt for a period of two months, in order to obtain at least two doses of the vaccine within that period. They must provide a negative PCR test report on a weekly basis.
Read more
Support UAE’s efforts
Meanwhile, students are currently not required to have the vaccine to enter schools. A negative PCR test at the beginning of the academic year is a must, but Spea encourages parents to vaccinate their children in support of the UAE’s efforts to keep everyone safe.