Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) on Saturday announced the opening of three new ‘SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers’, located in Liwa, Sila and Dalma, all in Al Dhafra region. Those wanting to receive a COVID-19 screening can book an appointment via SEHA’s app.
The new centres feature two tracks, one for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing, with a capacity of 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The center remains open throughout the week from 8am to 8pm.
This brings the total number of SEHA COVID-19 drive-through facilities to 24 across the UAE, with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week.
The new centres were built with the use of shipping containers, “leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance”, SEHA said. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.