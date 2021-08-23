Dubai: Right Health Group has launched a PCR testing tent at Al Quoz for workers’ housing 1,2,3 and 4.
The tent was launched by Emirati philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr Bu Abdullah on August 18. The walk-in centre offers PCR tests for Dh100 per individual and Dh80 per person in bulk bookings.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director of Right Health, said: “So far, other health care providers have had testing facilities within their clinics in the vicinity of [workers’ accomodation] areas. But this is the first stand-alone testing centre dedicated to Al Quoz. This tent can handle 500 nasal swab sample testing daily and is open from 8am to 8pm.”
More centres
Right Health, which has 63 dedicated centres offering health care to blue-collar workers at concessional rates in Dubai, also plans to open to more testing centres in Jebel Ali and Sonapur workers’ accomodations.
No prior booking for PCR test is required and reports of nasal swabs are provided between 12 to 24 hours, with urgent results available in six hours, said Dr Paithankar.