UAE Ministry of Interior becomes first federal entity to achieve ISO AI certification

ISO AI certification underscores UAE Interior Ministry’s digital governance drive
The Ministry of Interior has achieved a distinguished institutional milestone by obtaining the internationally recognized ISO 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems across its three roles: developer, provider, and user.
The certification was awarded by LRQA, a global specialist in management systems auditing, certification, and assurance in accordance with International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) standards. With this achievement, the ministry becomes the first federal and security entity in the UAE to receive this internationally accredited certification.
This accomplishment comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional and security frameworks, while reinforcing a culture of innovation and digital transformation in line with international best practices and standards.
The achievement further reflects the ministry’s leadership in adopting advanced solutions and modern technologies that contribute to enhancing operational efficiency, improving service quality, and supporting the security and digital ecosystem with greater effectiveness and efficiency.
The ministry remains committed to advancing its institutional work environment in alignment with the vision of the UAE Government by strengthening digital governance, developing technological infrastructure, and adopting advanced systems that support sustainable performance and high-quality services.
Abu Dhabi Police reinforces its leadership by obtaining the "ISO AI" certification.
Abu Dhabi Police has achieved a new qualitative milestone by obtaining the internationally recognized ISO 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence, in a move that reflects its leadership in adopting advanced smart technologies and strengthening the policing and security ecosystem in line with the highest international standards.
Abu Dhabi Police stated that this achievement aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to accelerate digital transformation and adopt artificial intelligence technologies. It also stems from Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy to develop a smart policing system driven by innovation and advanced technologies, contributing to enhanced efficiency of security operations, improved community services, and greater future readiness.
Abu Dhabi Police further confirmed that its artificial intelligence ecosystem includes more than 250 diverse use cases covering various policing, security, and support service functions, enhancing response speed, decision-making accuracy, and institutional performance efficiency.
The force also highlighted the deployment of more than 18,000 AI agents operating within an integrated system that supports all policing operations, contributing to digital transformation and the development of proactive services in accordance with the highest standards of quality and innovation.
It added that obtaining this international certification reflects its ongoing commitment to implementing global best practices in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, while further reinforcing the position of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates as global leaders in leveraging AI technologies across multiple sectors, including security, traffic management, administration, and public services.