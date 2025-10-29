UAE Lottery winner reveals how life changed after 'ecstatic' win: “I'm now famous”

How Gulf News played a role in his life as he opened a grocery for brother and gifted mum
Dubai: Remember Saud Afzal, a Dubai resident who became ecstatic along with his brother and shouted with joy in a restaurant after winning Dh100,000 with The UAE Lottery?
The Pakistani expat, who has called the UAE home for 17 years, is back with an inspiring update on how his life has transformed since that life-changing moment.
The real estate professional's story captivated thousands when Gulf News first reported his emotional reaction to the windfall.
Now, more than a month later, the 42-year-old has revealed the lasting impact of his win — from keeping his promise to his brother to unexpected fame that is boosting his business.
When asked how it feels looking back on his Dh100,000 win, Saud said he was extremely grateful. But it is what he did with his prize that truly warms the heart.
"The prize I won allowed me to support my brother. I opened a small grocery shop for him here in Dubai International City. I'm feeling amazing and grateful to The UAE Lottery for their support. I truly feel lucky,” he said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.
The grocery shop is now a symbol of his love for his brother and keeping his promise. The small business has made a real difference for his brother and the employees alike.
The most significant change in Saud's life was not just financial. It was more to do with his relationships and social circle.
"The biggest change is that I've become somewhat famous,” said a jubilant Saud.
"Initially, I only told my close family: my mother, brother, and wife. After the win was shared on The UAE Lottery’s social media page and Gulf News, everyone found out.”
Since then, many people have been reaching out with congratulations and offering him business as well.
"I run a real estate business, and now people recognise me from The UAE Lottery win. They often ask for selfies, which feels great."
This newfound recognition has had a silver lining for his career. "It has actually helped grow my business because my network has expanded. People are reaching out to me after years after seeing my story in Gulf News."
He is super happy about the unexpected outcome of reconnecting with people from his past. "I didn't expect so many people from my past to contact me to do business with me, but it has been a positive experience so far and I'm grateful for all of it."
Beyond the grocery shop for his brother, Saud made another special purchase with his prize money. "I bought gold for my mother, which was very important to me. I told her about the win and bought gifts for everyone, but my mum's gift was extra special."
The winner also used the prize money to support his family and plans a holiday to the UK to visit his wife and children living there.
"Every time I visit, I spend a lot, so this prize has really helped. In fact, I'm leaving soon to see my wife and children, and this win has been a big support for the trip since I hadn't seen them in a long time."
With many of his family members living in Dubai, Saud wasted no time sharing his joy. "Everyone was very happy for me and wanted to celebrate with me. I took them all out for dinner to celebrate. I also gave them gifts, and we had a wonderful time together,” he recalled.
Has winning affected his financial habits? "Definitely. I often think about my family's needs, especially those who are less fortunate,” he said.
His enthusiasm has not waned. He continues to participate in the Lucky Day draw, always hoping to win again, and hopefully the Dh100 million Grand Prize, just like the first jackpot winner, Anilkumar Bolla.
"I'm hopeful. I'm working hard and optimistic about landing a good business project in real estate. The future is unpredictable, but with this prize and The UAE Lottery, I feel confident and hopeful."
Saud has also become an inspiration for others to play the lottery. "Because of me, more than 20 people have started playing. I even help people sign up,” he said.
For those considering trying their luck for the first time, Saud has encouraging words: "I would definitely say go for it and try your luck! Play with four or five tickets at once. I know people can be nervous the first time, but it is worth it since they have beginners' luck. Maybe, they would win just like me,” said Saud.
Saud also enjoys other games on the UAE Lottery platform. "I play other games like Colour Prediction. My favourite is Marble Run. It's fun, and my brother and I challenge each other by selecting balls to see who wins first. Before I won the Dh100,000, I even played Pick 3 and won Dh425, which made me believe it's real.”
However, he emphasises responsible gaming. "I always tell people, 'If you think I'm lucky, then you're lucky too. God will give you your chance.' I try to give them hope. This is a safe lottery where you can play and win. But remember, don't play too much. Just play within your limits, like Dh100 to Dh200 is not too much."
