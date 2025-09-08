GOLD/FOREX
Dh100 million UAE Lottery: Expat for 17 years shouts with joy in restaurant after Dh100,000 win

Dubai real estate broker celebrates with brother, shares plan to spend the windfall

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Saud Afzal Muhammad Afzal
Saud Afzal Muhammad Afzal

Dubai: A Dubai real estate broker has won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery after living in the UAE for 17 years.

Saud Afzal Muhammad Afzal was among the lucky winners in a recent draw of the UAE Lottery.

Recalling the moment he learnt about his winning, Saud said he was with his brother at a restaurant at the time. “We were sitting there…and I told him I won this Dh100,000.”

Moments of ecstasy

The next thing Saud saw was his brother “running through the restaurant telling everyone: ‘Yes! My brother won!’”

Saud, too, could not contain his happiness and excitement. An overjoyed Saud said: “I was also shouting there.”

When asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he said: “This will help me buy a small car and also, I will give some money to my brother.”

“If I can win, everyone can… Dare to imagine…” he added. 

