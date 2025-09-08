Dh100 million UAE Lottery: Expat for 17 years shouts with joy in restaurant after Dh100,000 win

Dubai real estate broker celebrates with brother, shares plan to spend the windfall
Dubai: A Dubai real estate broker has won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery after living in the UAE for 17 years.
Saud Afzal Muhammad Afzal was among the lucky winners in a recent draw of the UAE Lottery.
Recalling the moment he learnt about his winning, Saud said he was with his brother at a restaurant at the time. “We were sitting there…and I told him I won this Dh100,000.”
The next thing Saud saw was his brother “running through the restaurant telling everyone: ‘Yes! My brother won!’”
Saud, too, could not contain his happiness and excitement. An overjoyed Saud said: “I was also shouting there.”
When asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he said: “This will help me buy a small car and also, I will give some money to my brother.”
“If I can win, everyone can… Dare to imagine…” he added.
