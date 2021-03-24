Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressed his deepest sympathies to the Al Maktoum family for the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry.
On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “Today we lost one of our loyal men of the UAE, who dedicated his life to serve the country. May God have mercy on my brother Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, and reward him in heaven for what he offered to his country and its people. I express my condolences to my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and the honourable Al Maktoum family for this great misfortune. May God grant them patience.”
Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said: “With our hearts that believe in the judgment and destiny of God, we extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid. He was a great humanitarian, who left an eternal imprint in the history of our nation. May God have mercy on his soul, and may he be rewarded in Paradise for his good deeds.”
Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, prayed for God to have mercy on the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, a patriot, who carried out great humanitarian deeds in a number of fields. “He loved the people and participated in a number of fields with a deep passion. His love and commitment will remain in the hearts of people. I pray to God that his soul will be blessed.”