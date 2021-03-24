Dubai: A ten-day mourning has been announced in Dubai following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the Minister of Finance and Industry, on Wednesday.
The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the passing away of Sheikh Hamdan. The UAE President declared three days of mourning and flags to be flown at half-mast starting today (March 24) and to be raised next Saturday, March 27th.
The Dubai Ruler's Court has mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan. All work in government departments and institutions across Dubai will be suspended for a period of three days, starting tomorrow, Thursday until Saturday, March 27.
Flags in Dubai will be flown at half-mast for ten days starting today (March 24).
Prayers will be restricted to family members due to the pandemic circumstances. The absentee prayer will be performed for the late Sheikh Hamdan, in the state’s mosques today after the Maghrib prayer, according to WAM.