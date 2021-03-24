Dubai: Residents across the seven emirates expressed their deepest condolences for the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the death on Wednesday morning. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid was 75 years old, and the second son of the late Dubai ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Netizens took to social media to share their grief, and offered their heartfelt condolences to Dubai’s ruling family.
Emirati writer Hassan Sajwani said: “Dubai is sad today… Dubai lost a hero, a legend a thinker. Our Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. My heartfelt condolences to you, Dubai, and the entire UAE on the sad demise of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, a man who had countless achievements in this country.”
Social media users adopted the hashtag #RIPSheikhHamdan as they offered prayers and recitals from the Quran.
A montage of photos were also posted online as UAE residents remembered the kind soul of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, as they expressed their grief and solace.
“A third candle was extinguished from Dubai,” wrote one social media user, who called herself Alnoon. “May God bring them together in His paradise,” she added, with the caption that accompanied the photos of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.