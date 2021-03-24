Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, mourned his brother Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Hamdan, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE's Minister of Finance and Industry, passed away on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed shared a photo of his brother with a caption that translates to: "We belong to God and to him we will return. Rest in peace my brother, my support and my companion..."
Sheikh Hamdan was born on December 25, 1945 and was the second son of the late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Hamdan's formal schooling began in Dubai. He did his early schooling at the Al-Ahlia school in Dubai and completed his further studies at the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge.
Sheikh Hamdan became the UAE’s first minister of Finance and Industry in 1971, a position he occupied until his death. He played an indispensable role in developing the country’s financial policies and government spending.