Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Joint Operations Command today announced that the ‘Chivalrous Knight / 2’ operation has entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.
The Joint Operations Command – through a maritime aid corridor – will mobilise humanitarian, food, and medical assistance while continuing the operations through the existing humanitarian air bridge.
A health delegation from various medical authorities in the country will start visiting Syria to rehabilitate Syrian hospitals. The UAE will also build camps for refugees in Syria and Turkey.
The work of the field hospital will continue in Islahiye and Gaziantep in Turkey, in addition to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Reyhanlı district of Hatay Province in Turkey.
Rescue teams in Syria
While the UAE’s search and rescue team’s mission in Turkey ended, the Emirati search and rescue teams are still in Syria, training the Syrian teams on the advanced equipment presented to them.
The decision to leave Turkey was made after the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Organisation announced the end of search and rescue operations in the country.
Over 100 flights
The rapid response stage of Chivalrous Knight / 2 continued for two weeks, during which rescue teams were sent to Syria and Turkey. The operation in Syria and Turkey had a total of 134 rescuers, a humanitarian air bridge, 136 flights and 3,772 tonnes of food and medical supplies. Two field hospitals were also opened in Turkey.