Hatay: UAE’s new field hospital, the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital, has opened in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey, to provide medical care to those affected by the recent earthquake, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
The hospital has a capacity of 200 beds, including 20 intensive care beds, two operating rooms, two intensive care rooms, a laboratory, and a pharmacy.
It was inaugurated yesterday in the presence of UAE Ambassador to Turkey, Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, and a number of Turkish officials, along with Staff Brigadier General Dr Sarhan Al Neyadi, Commander of the Medical Services Corps.
The hospital was established in just five days, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its commitment to providing medical care to those affected by the earthquake.
Ongoing efforts
The UAE Ambassador to Turkey said the opening of the hospital was in line with the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of ‘Operation Gallant Knight / 2’, which aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake. He added that the UAE is also working with Turkish authorities to identify the necessary needs of those affected.
This is the second UAE field hospital established in Turkey in response to the earthquake, following the opening of the first hospital on February 13 in Gaziantep. The hospitals are staffed with specialised Emirati medical teams and aim to provide urgent humanitarian response to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.