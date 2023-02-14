Gaziantep: The Emirati Relief Field hospital in Gaziantep has started its humanitarian mission by receiving victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey recently.
The 50-bed hospital started assisting patients immediately after it was equipped and with the arrival of medical, technical and administrative teams.
The hospital is located in an area measuring 40,000 square metres and four ICU beds, and is the first ‘Level 3’ field hospital in Turkey, contributing to local humanitarian relief efforts.
Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Turkey, accompanied by several Turkish officials, attended the inauguration of the hospital, which took place as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 2’, an initiative launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence.
Al Dhaheri said that the field hospital was established upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and embodies the country’s humanitarian approach stipulated by the ninth principle of the Principles of the 50, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian obligations and its keenness to stand by victims of conflicts and disasters around the world.
The Emirati team in charge of the field hospital has coordinated with the official authorities in Turkey to identify the basic and urgent needs of victims, he added, noting that it has exerted considerable efforts to establish the hospital in a record time and deploy medical cadres.
He thanked Turkish authorities for providing the necessary support to the field hospital’s team, enabling it to carry out its humanitarian mission.
Hospital departments
Staff Brigadier Dr Abdullah Khadem Al Ghaithi, Commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the hospital has various departments, including reception, screening, emergency, surgery, intensive care, dentistry, x-ray, laboratory, pharmacy and outpatient sections.
The hospital’s medical staff includes psychologists who can help individuals suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic disorders caused by the disaster that hit the country, he added.
The field hospital is a Level 3 field hospital as per international classification, he further said, noting that it performs critical surgeries.