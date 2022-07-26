The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced holiday for public sector employees to mark the Hijri New Year 1444.
"Hijri New Year Holiday in the Federal Government is on 1st of Muharram 1444," officials announced on Tuesday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation declared July 30, 2022, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE to celebrate the Hijri Year 1444.
This comes in implementation of the Cabinet decision on official holidays approved for the government and private sectors for 2022.