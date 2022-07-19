1 of 9
Spend an afternoon tending to your favourite furry friends – and introducing your kids to them too when you visit one of these petting farms. From pony rides to feeding rabbits, this is an entertaining way to spend a family day. Desert Oasis Petting Farm: Oh deer! And ducks and sheep and other animals are waiting to be pet at this farm, where you can not only interact with them but also give them a few treats.
Image Credit: Insta/desertoasispettingfarm
2 of 9
The Dubai Butterfly Garden is home to more than 15,000 butterflies from over 45 species. From the owl-eyed Morpho Granadensis and bright yellow Phoebis Philea to the deep blue Caligo Atreus and the black-and-white Idea Leoconoe, the butterflies are a riot of colour.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
An indoor rainforest experience is nothing to be sneezed at. In Dubai, four-storey origami style glass bio-dome called The Green Planet, is home to more than 3,000 plants and animals and offers up a number of fun run-ins for the kids. Timings: Daily from 10am – 6pm. Location: City Walk.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 9
Damac Hills Pet Farm: In this green space, you and the whole family can see rabbits, deer, tortoises, peacocks and even goats!
Image Credit: Insta/damachillscommunity
5 of 9
Pet a cat: New furry pals await your pets at the Cat Cafe Vibrissae. Whether it’s a question of wanting a pet but not being able to commit or just wanting to introduce your child to the benefits of animals, this café – where you can drink your coffee as you engage with a four-legged friends - is perfect. Timings: Open from 12pm-10pm. Al Safa Park Complex. Kids must be accompanied by at least one adult.
Image Credit: Instagram/@catcafevibrissae
6 of 9
Shark Week: Budding Shark Specialists can enjoy a visit to the state-of-the-art Fish Hospital with our Aquarists and learn all about our different species of sharks and how we care for them. Guests will get a chance to feed our newly born sharks and rays, learn about our shark breeding programmes and discover what it takes to care for marine animals in The Lost Chambers Aquarium. From 23rd to 31st July, Timings: Daily from 1pm – 3pm, Location : Atlantis, The Palm.
Image Credit: Gulf News
7 of 9
Meet the penguins: At Ski Dubai, you can have a friendly and educational 40-minute Peng-Friend Encounter with two birds, King and Gentoo. DETAILS: Dh230 for the encounter, which includes a standard locker for your belongings, Ski Dubai trousers and jackets in multiple sizes. Helmets and socks also come with the package. Children under two years of age are not permitted inside Ski Dubai. Peng-Friend Encounters take place from midday onwards and run every half hour until 9pm.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
8 of 9
The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall invites guests to take part in exhilarating new diving experiences. Go on an incredible journey through the deep blue sea without leaving The Dubai Mall. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 9
Dubai Dolphinarium: Watch the impressive live performances of Dolphin and Seal at Dubai Dolphinarium. Location: Creek Park. Timings: 10am ti 7:30pm.
Image Credit: REUTERS