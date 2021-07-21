Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India has clarified that it is still mandatory for all passengers from the UAE to Kerala, including fully vaccinated passengers, to carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report for entry.
The clarification from a senior official comes after reports quoting Air India that said there is no need for negative PCR test for fully vaccinated passengers to some Indian states. This had followed tweets from the airline about some states, including Kerala, allowing entry to fully vaccinated passengers without the need for a negative RT-PCR report.
However, P.P. Singh, regional manager for Air India and Air India Express, on Wednesday confirmed to Gulf News that Kerala's exemption from the negative PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers was only in the case of domestic travel in India.
“This is for inter-state travel,” said Singh.
“I have checked with our offices in India and it has been confirmed that Kerala's exemption is applicable only for domestic passengers,” he clarified.
From February 23 this year, all international passengers to India were required to upload a copy of the negative report of the COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their flights to India on the Air Suvidha portal while submitting the mandatory self-declaration form.
It was only in case of a death in the family that international passengers to India could apply for exemption from PCR report through Air Suvidha, according to the portal.