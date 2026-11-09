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UAE has more than Dh4 trillion in projects under way, Al Gergawi says

Al Gergawi calls for stronger communities, a more resilient economy and faster decisions

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Al Gergawi stressed that the country would not rest on its achievements but would intensify its efforts and accelerate delivery.
Al Gergawi stressed that the country would not rest on its achievements but would intensify its efforts and accelerate delivery.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has more than Dh4 trillion worth of projects under implementation and will continue accelerating its development regardless of attempts to slow its progress, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, Al Gergawi stressed that the country would not rest on its achievements but would intensify its efforts and accelerate delivery.

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"In the UAE, we do not stop at what we have achieved. Instead, we redouble our efforts and accelerate delivery. If anyone seeks to delay us by one year, we work to move 20 years ahead," he said.

Al Gergawi highlighted the scale of the country's ongoing development projects and their significance for the national economy.

"More than Dh4 trillion in UAE projects are under implementation. They demonstrate the strength of our economy and the continuity of our development journey. The UAE does not stop and will never stop," he added.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs outlined the government's priorities, emphasising the importance of strengthening society, building economic resilience, accelerating decision-making and improving public services.

"Our message at the annual meetings is clear: to be stronger as a society, more resilient in our economy, faster in our decisions and better in delivering our services," he noted.

Concluding his remarks, Al Gergawi underscored the importance of responsibility in leadership and government.

"A person grows in proportion to the responsibility they carry, and governments grow in proportion to their responsibility towards the nation, society and future generations," he said.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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