Annual meetings bring together 500 senior officials to review national priorities
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to progress and development, stressing that the country under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will remain a model of growth, strength and resilience.
In a post on X on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, which bring together 500 of the country's most senior government officials to review national priorities, assess performance and discuss challenges and achievements.
"The UAE Government Annual Meetings are an annual national gathering that brings together the country's 500 most senior government officials. We review our priorities, evaluate our work and discuss our challenges and achievements, with the aim of working together as one team to fulfil the aspirations of our people," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He stressed that the UAE continued to demonstrate its strength and ability to adapt across multiple sectors under the leadership of the President.
"Today, under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE is a model of development and growth, a model of strength and resilience, and a model of economic, governmental, military and political flexibility," he added.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded his message by expressing confidence in the country's future.
"Our coming days will be even better, our future greater and our flag will fly higher, God willing."
UAE has more than Dh4 trillion in projects under way
Meanwhile, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed that the UAE is moving forward in its global development journey under one national flag and exceptional leadership characterised by wisdom, swift decision-making and a constant presence among the people.
Speaking at the opening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Al Gergawi highlighted the country's ambition to become the best nation, government and society in the world.
He explained that the annual meetings provided an important opportunity for the UAE to review its work, reassess priorities, examine its current position and plan for the future.
Al Gergawi stressed that the 500 senior officials participating in the meetings shared one mission, outlined by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: to build a stronger society, a more resilient economy, faster decision-making processes and better government services.
"In the UAE, we do not stop at what we have achieved. We redouble our efforts and accelerate delivery. If anyone seeks to delay us by one year, we intensify our work to move 20 years ahead," he said.
The minister highlighted the commitment of government teams across federal and local entities, noting that their exceptional dedication and enthusiasm had helped strengthen the UAE's economy and maintain its resilience across various sectors.
He pointed to the scale of ongoing development projects, with more than Dh4 trillion worth of projects currently under implementation across the country.
"Our message to the world is clear: Our nation does not stop," Al Gergawi stressed.
Responsibility towards future generations
Al Gergawi underlined the importance of doubling efforts and achievements to fulfil the leadership's vision and safeguard the UAE's future.
He explained that the country operated with a strong sense of responsibility towards its future and the generations to come, while preserving its achievements, strength and position as a model for others.
The minister also highlighted the sense of historical responsibility shared by UAE society in protecting the country's achievements.
He pointed to the public's confidence in the leadership and its wisdom, the unity, cohesion and affection within society, the trust of residents and the discipline demonstrated across communities, institutions and schools.
"A person grows in proportion to the responsibility they carry, and governments grow in proportion to their responsibility towards the nation, society and future generations," Al Gergawi concluded.