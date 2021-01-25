Humidity to hit 95 per cent at night , fog and mist expected on Tuesday morning

Drivers in most parts of the UAE will have a relatively clear morning, as no fog is in sight today. The dust cover that enveloped the UAE over the last couple of days has also reduced.

However, slight fog is expected to cover some parts of Abu Dhabi till 9:30am, the National Center of Meteorology has warned. The weather bureau also shared a map of places that will be affected.

The NCM warned: "A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas especially Westward, from 3:15am till 9:30am."

Today, the weather will be clear in general and cloudy at times, according to the NCM. Chilly weather will continue across the emirates, getting colder by night. Temperatures on Monday morning, after sunrise was recorded between 15 to 18°C, in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah.

Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to reach 24-29°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-26°C, and 12-19°C in mountainous regions.

Lowest temperature recorded in the UAE today was 7.9°C in Damtha, Al Ain at 6:15am.

Minimum temperatures will reach as low as 8-12°C in the internal areas. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 13-17°C, and 5-9°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity is expected to increase at night. The relative humidity in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, will hit a maximum of 90-95 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 75 per cent.

High humidity will result in a chance of fog and mist formation on Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other parts of the UAE.

Residents can expect a slight breeze or "light to moderate winds" at 10-20km/h hitting 30km/h at times through the day, the NCM said.