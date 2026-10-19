UAE firms to get stronger protection against cyberattacks under new agreement

PureCS and Dell Technologies join forces to help organisations respond to threats
Government entities and private companies across the UAE will have access to advanced cybersecurity services following a new agreement between Abu Dhabi-based PureCS and Dell Technologies.
The partnership aims to help organisations detect cyberattacks earlier, respond to security threats more quickly and protect sensitive information from potential breaches.
Under the agreement, Dell Technologies will use PureCS’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Abu Dhabi to provide cybersecurity services to organisations across the country.
PureCS, which operates under PureHealth, specialises in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.
The collaboration will introduce advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services.
These technologies help organisations monitor their computer systems, identify suspicious activities and respond to potential cyberattacks before they cause serious damage.
The services will be delivered through PureCS’s Abu Dhabi-based security centre, combining Dell’s international cybersecurity expertise with locally operated infrastructure.
The partnership also aims to help organisations protect essential services and maintain the security of their digital operations.
Rashed Humaid Al Neyadi, Chief Operating Officer of PureCS, said cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important as more government services and businesses move towards digital platforms.
He explained that protecting sensitive information and essential systems is necessary to ensure organisations can continue operating safely.
“As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation, the ability to protect critical systems, sensitive data and essential services is becoming increasingly important,” he said.
Al Neyadi added that the partnership would help organisations benefit from international cybersecurity expertise while maintaining access to locally delivered services.
Walid Yehia, Managing Director of Dell Technologies UAE, said the agreement would provide organisations with greater protection against increasingly complex cyber threats.
He added that PureCS’s local expertise and infrastructure would help strengthen cybersecurity services across the country.
The agreement comes as demand for cybersecurity services continues to increase across the Middle East.
According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the region’s cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $18.56 billion in 2026 to $29.39 billion by 2031.
This represents an annual growth rate of approximately 9.6%.
As organisations across the UAE increase their use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, the companies said stronger cybersecurity systems will be needed to protect information and maintain essential services.
The partnership aims to support the UAE’s digital transformation by helping businesses and government entities operate more securely.