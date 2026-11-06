GCAA guidelines help aviation organisations manage cyber risks and protect sensitive data
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has outlined cybersecurity guidelines providing a comprehensive framework to help aviation organisations manage cyber risks, protect sensitive data, strengthen regulatory compliance and ensure business continuity.
The guidelines highlight the growing importance of cybersecurity to aviation safety and operational resilience, particularly with the industry's continuing digital transformation and increasing reliance on technology.
The GCAA Cybersecurity Guideline provides a structured approach to identifying, managing and mitigating cyber threats, helping aviation organisations strengthen their defences against potential security breaches while maintaining safe and uninterrupted operations.
According to the authority, adopting the guidelines can help organisations strengthen cyber resilience across critical aviation systems and protect sensitive operational and passenger data.
The framework also focuses on enhancing organisations' capabilities to detect cybersecurity incidents, respond effectively to emerging threats and recover from potential disruptions.
Another key element is promoting a security-first culture through stronger governance and increased cybersecurity awareness across aviation organisations.
The guidelines further emphasise the importance of maintaining safe, secure and uninterrupted aviation operations by integrating cybersecurity into organisational practices.
The framework aims to help aviation organisations address evolving digital threats while ensuring regulatory compliance, operational resilience and the continuity of essential aviation services.