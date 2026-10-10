UAE faces over 800,000 cyberattacks daily: How the country is fighting back

New cybersecurity tools and monitoring systems aim to protect critical infrastructure
The United Arab Emirates recorded more than 800,000 cyberattacks a day in recent months, according to the UAE Cyber Security Council, underscoring the growing scale of attempts to target and breach digital systems. The figures highlight the need for an advanced and resilient defence framework to protect critical national infrastructure and strengthen digital trust across society.
The UAE’s cybersecurity efforts in 2026 reflect a strategic approach that links secure digital transformation with the development of a robust protection ecosystem capable of keeping pace with the expansion of digital services, platforms and smart systems. The approach aims to ensure business and service continuity while strengthening confidence in the digital environment.
Developments this year demonstrate that cybersecurity has become an integral component of the country’s digital transformation journey. It is evolving alongside artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and increasingly interconnected digital infrastructure, with a focus on preparedness and prevention rather than simply responding to incidents after they occur.
In May, the UAE Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with CPX Holding, launched the UAE Cyber Factory to advance the country’s digital leadership, reinforce its cyber sovereignty and develop advanced, AI-powered capabilities to predict, detect and respond to sophisticated cyberattacks.
The facility operates as an integrated sovereign ecosystem that enables cybersecurity capabilities to be developed locally, strengthening digital independence and proactive readiness.
These efforts come amid an increase in targeting attempts. In May 2026, the Cyber Security Council announced that the UAE had recorded more than 800,000 cyberattacks daily in recent months. The figures underscore the importance of strengthening an advanced and resilient defence system to safeguard critical national infrastructure and reinforce digital trust.
National efforts are increasingly focused on developing domestic cybersecurity capabilities through partnerships, knowledge transfer and the exchange of expertise.
During Make it in the Emirates 2026, the Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies announced the launch of a specialised cybersecurity centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi. The centre will leverage AI, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing to enhance real-time threat detection and enable rapid responses.
These initiatives are complemented by partnerships and programmes aimed at developing national talent, improving preparedness, strengthening incident response and advancing proactive cybersecurity practices.
The approach has also been reinforced by greater investment in cybersecurity research, development and innovation. In September, the Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with Open Innovation AI, launched an AI model specialised in cybersecurity that was developed in the UAE.
The model is designed to support cybersecurity experts and organisations in analysing security vulnerabilities and source code, investigating incidents, assessing risks and threats, and supporting cybersecurity operations.
The development of the model reflects a broader drive to establish domestic capabilities in AI and cybersecurity, strengthen technological sovereignty and cyber resilience, and enhance control over sensitive technologies and data.
Defensive tools have also evolved through the application of AI to threat detection. At GISEC Global 2026, the Cyber Security Council unveiled the V7 model, which specialises in detecting malicious software and files using AI technologies. The model is designed to improve the ability to distinguish legitimate files from malicious ones and identify threats that employ sophisticated concealment techniques.
Protection efforts have also extended to the financial sector. On July 3, 2026, the Cyber Security Council announced that the UAE’s national cybersecurity framework had successfully countered sophisticated cyberattacks targeting several entities operating in the financial sector.
The attacks were detected and addressed in accordance with established national procedures, helping contain their impact, maintain the continuity of financial services and preserve the stability of the digital ecosystem.
Monitoring and response teams operate around the clock as part of an integrated national framework, coordinating with relevant authorities, the financial sector and strategic partners. This approach enhances the speed of threat detection, analysis and response while protecting digital assets and critical systems.
Digital identity and trust have also emerged as central pillars of cybersecurity. The Microsoft Digital Defence Report 2026 found that identity remains one of the principal entry points exploited by attackers seeking access to organisations. Meanwhile, growing interconnectivity between digital systems is expanding the potential impact of cyber incidents beyond the organisations directly targeted.
According to the report, the UAE ranked sixth globally and second in the Middle East and Africa among countries whose customers experienced the highest frequency of exposure to cyber activity during the first half of 2026. The country continues to develop a more resilient and proactive cyber defence framework.
Protection, however, extends beyond systems and infrastructure to individual users. Digital awareness initiatives address the risks associated with digital footprints and the traces left by logins, posts, photographs, comments and other online activities that could be exploited by malicious actors. They also highlight the data collected by devices and applications, which may reveal information about users’ identities, behaviour and interests.
In this context, the UAE has launched digital awareness campaigns and initiatives to improve public understanding of cybercrime and promote safer online practices among different segments of society. These efforts run alongside specialised programmes to develop cybersecurity skills and expertise.
Dubai has also expanded its initiatives to develop cybersecurity talent and capabilities under the leadership of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).
In September 2026, DESC launched the Dubai Cyber Skills Framework, establishing a unified reference for qualifications, certifications, training pathways and professional development. The framework covers nine career pathways, more than 50 job roles and 40 skills across three proficiency levels. It aims to better align education and training outcomes with labour market requirements.
The Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, DESC’s dedicated cybersecurity innovation arm, also hosts practical training programmes, including the Cyber Leaders Programme 2026. The initiative equips students with practical skills in cybersecurity, digital safety and AI through hands-on workshops, simulations and real-world challenges.
Other initiatives include the Dubai Cyber Challenge – Government Edition and the Cyber Defence School, which provide cybersecurity professionals in government entities and university students with opportunities to test their abilities and develop their skills through challenges simulating real-world cyber scenarios.
Developing national talent remains a key priority in strengthening the UAE’s cybersecurity framework. Efforts include practical training, simulations and professional certifications, alongside initiatives aimed at expanding the pool of specialists in the field.
One such initiative is She Protects, launched by Microsoft in collaboration with CPX Holding, with the support of the UAE Cyber Security Council. The programme aims to empower young women by equipping them with the technical skills, professional qualifications and practical experience needed to pursue careers in cybersecurity.
The broader national approach is also reflected in the Sharjah Cybersecurity Strategy 2026–2031, launched by Sharjah Digital Department in August. The strategy complements the emirate’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028.
It aims to establish a secure and resilient digital environment that supports innovation, protects digital infrastructure and critical assets, and strengthens trust in digital services and technologies.
The strategy adopts a risk-preparedness approach, incorporating multiple layers of protection from the earliest stages of designing digital initiatives and projects through to their implementation.
Together, these initiatives reflect the UAE’s broader effort to build a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem that combines advanced technology, local innovation, national expertise, public awareness and coordinated response capabilities. As digital services and AI applications continue to expand, the emphasis is increasingly shifting towards anticipating threats, strengthening resilience and ensuring the continuity and security of the country’s digital infrastructure.