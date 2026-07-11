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UAE field hospital in Gaza receives UN delegation

OCHA delegation assesses UAE medical support amid growing needs in Gaza

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UN officials review UAE field hospital’s role in Gaza humanitarian response
UN officials review UAE field hospital’s role in Gaza humanitarian response

The UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip received a high-level delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as part of a field visit to review the medical and humanitarian services provided by the hospital and the UAE's efforts to support the healthcare sector and alleviate the suffering of patients and the injured.

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The delegation included Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory; Susanne Tkalec, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory; Taher Ibrahim, Head of the OCHA Office in the Gaza Strip; and the Political Affairs Officer at the Resident Coordinator's Office; as well as the Director of the Resident Coordinator's Office.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the UAE mission and the United Nations in support of the healthcare sector and to enhance the humanitarian response in line with the growing medical needs in the Gaza Strip.

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UAEGaza

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