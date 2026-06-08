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UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq after deadly bus crash near Nasiriyah

UAE wishes the injured a speedy recovery after the tragic accident

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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MoFA expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.
MoFA expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Iraq over the victims of an accident involving a passenger bus that overturned near the city of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

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The accident occurred near the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah when a passenger bus overturned, leaving several people dead and others injured. Iraqi authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, which prompted messages of condolence and solidarity from regional governments.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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